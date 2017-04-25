Mostar and Medjugorje Discovery Day Trip from Split or Trogir

After meeting your tour guide in Trogir, Split promenade or at your hotel, you'll begin our day tour with a comfortable air conditioned coach drive to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Enjoy your drive while your tour guide will provide you with interesting information about the places you will visit on the tour. On your way to the ancient Ottoman city of Mostar, after 1h and 45 min drive, you will stop for a coffee break at the walled town of Počitelj - UNESCO World Heritage site. There your tour guide will introduce you with the history of this area. Then your tour continues to Mostar, only half an hour away. In Mostar your local tour guide introduces us to the great history of this city known as 'the window to the Orient'. On a one hour guided tour you'll visit the Old Bazaar, full of picturesque shops and craft workshops, and the Mosque. After this, you'll enjoy a walk along the famous Turkish bridge from the 16thC and you'll have 2,5 hrs of free time for exciting shopping and the opportunity to taste authentic Bosnian specialties like cevapi, pita or burek. Then it's off for a half an hour drive to experience the beauty of Bosnia and Herzegovina on your final destination, one of the most-visited pilgrimage centers in all of Europe - Medjugorje. For believers and those who are looking for spiritual renewal, the most compelling site here is the Mount of Appearance where Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared to children in 1981 for the first time. Your tour guide will help you understand and appreciate why this place of peace and compassion has become such a world-wide destination for pilgrims. You will be able to explore this spiritual place during your 2 hrs of free time. As an option, you may also enjoy some wonderful swimming in nearby Kravice waterfalls. After this beautiful experience you return to Split or Trogir where your tour finishes on the original departure point.