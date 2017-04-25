Welcome to Mostar
Between November and April most tourist facilities go into hibernation while midsummer can get scorchingly hot. Spring and autumn are ideal.
Top experiences in Mostar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Mostar activities
Bosnia and Herzegovina in One Day: Mostar from Dubrovnik
Discover Croatia’s beautiful neighboring country of Bosnia and Herzegovina and visit several beautiful cities, including Mostar and Medjugorje, on this small-group tour from Dubrovnik. After pickup at your hotel, relax in a comfortable minivan and enjoy a quick panoramic sightseeing tour of Dubrovnik before heading out on your tour.Admire views of the Adriatic Sea as you drive along the Croatia coast. After you cross the border to Bosnia and Herzegovina, have a break in Neum, the only coastal town in the country. As you wander around this beautiful city at your leisure, shop for some souvenirs or grab a coffee at a local café.Continue along the picturesque Neretva River delta to the town of Pocitelj. Take a stroll of the town center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and look at historical landmarks such as the Haji-Ali Mosque and Sahat-kula, a silo-shaped fort on top of the hill above the town.Next, take in views of the Bosnian countryside as you head to Medjugorje, an important place of pilgrimage in the Catholic world since 1981, when visions of Our Lady of Peace (another name for the Virgin Mary) were reported. Walk around with your guide, who will explain the history of this spiritual location, and then enjoy free time to explore more on your own and attend a mass, if you wish.Continue to Mostar, a cultural and religious meeting point. Admire Mostar's Old Bridge, a single arch stone bridge, and visit the Mosque of Mostar and the Turkish House. After some free time to have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). Then, relax and take in views of the Bosnian countryside as you head back to Dubrovnik.
Mostar Tour: Turkish House, Old Bazaar, Mosques from Dubrovnik
Mostar, a city in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is known as a melting pot of cultures and religions, where east meets west and north meets south. It is a city where a traveler from the north feels the first dashes of Mediterranean air imbued with scents of citrus and sea, and a traveler from the south gets a first glimpse of the continent beyond. A day trip to Mostar from Dubrovnik is definitely a day well spent.Drive along the coast to Neum and through the picturesque Neretva River Delta. Explore the fortress town of Počitelj, a well-preserved example of oriental architecture perched on a hillside over the river. Continue to Mostar, which during the Turkish rule, was developed on the banks of the river as an important trade center on caravan routes. During your tour of this UNESCO World Heritage-listed city, you’ll see its historic Old Bridge, the colorful Old Bazaar with traditional handicrafts and a well-preserved traditional Turkish home. The town has exceptional dwellings and monuments that were assembled harmoniously over the centuries thanks to favorable geographical conditions and a sound economic climate.Shop for handmade local crafts or enjoy lunch during your free time.Entrance Fees to the Turkish house and Mosque are Included.IMPORTANT: Passport is required
Mostar and Kravice Waterfalls Small-Group with Turkish House
Start your day by being picked up in an air-conditioned Mercedes minibus (18 seats) by your English/Spanish speaking guide. Travel to the ancient city of Mostar. Gain insight into the cultural diversity and unique history of this Ottoman frontier town. Journey up the Adriatic coastline to Neum. Take a short coffee break (own expense) in this seaside town. Drive to the Croatia- Bosnia-Herzegovina Border. Prepare for the border crossing. Have your passport and all necessary travel documents with you. After crossing the border, head to Kravice, first sightseeing stop on your tour. In spring this stunning mini-Niagara how it is called by the locals, of 25m cascades pounds itself into a dramatic, steamy fury. In summer the falls themselves are less impressive but surrounding pools become shallow enough for swimming. On Kravice you will stay 45 minutes. Arrive in Mostar by approximately 12:30 pm. Enjoy a guided walking tour and plenty of free time to stroll around the Old Town. Take in the colorful and dynamic atmosphere of this ancient town, stop to admire the Mosque of Mostar, the Stari Most (bridge) and the famous Turkish House. Delight in lunch (own expense) at one of the local restaurants. There is no better way to learn about recent history of this region than joining us on this tour. Each wall in Mostar is a monument telling the story of this town. Place where East and West met together and survived for 600 years, existed as a border between cultures, nations and religions and the old bridge connecting them all together. Discover with us oriental touch of this region. Return to Dubrovnik following a short break and another opportunity to enjoy Turkish coffee (own expense).
Enjoy Ancient Mostar
Start your day by being picked up in an air-conditioned Mercedes minibus (18 seats) by your English/Spanish-speaking guide. Travel to the ancient city of Mostar. Gain insight into the cultural diversity and unique history of this Ottoman frontier town. Journey up the Adriatic coastline to Neum. Take a short coffee break (own expense) in this seaside town.Drive to the Croatia- Bosnia-Herzegovina Border. Prepare for the border crossing. Have your passport and all necessary travel documents with you. Stop in Kravice for 45 minutes. Arrive in Mostar by approximately 12:30 pm. Enjoy a guided walking tour and plenty of free time to stroll around the Old Town. Take in the colorful and dynamic atmosphere of this ancient town, stop to admire the Mosque of Mostar, the Stari Most (bridge) and the famous Turkish House. Delight in lunch (own expense) at one of the local restaurants. Enjoy 2.5 hours of free time in Mostar.Returned to Dubrovnik following a short break and another opportunity to enjoy Turkish coffee (own expense).Itinerary- Hotel Pick Up ( from 7 to 8:30)Pick up at your hotel (or designated pick up point) in Dubrovnik by a luxury air-conditioned Mercedes minibus (18 seats) by your English/Spanish speaking guide.- Drive to NeumFrom Dubrovnik you will travel up the Adriatic coast to Neum, Bosnia’s only seaside town.There you will have a short coffee break- Drive to Border Crossing (approx. 09:40)-Arrival to Croatia- Bosnia-Herzegovina Border(approx. 10:15)Be sure that you have your passport with you. - Drive to Mostar (arrival at approx. 12:00)Tour with your local guide. Have free time to visit the Old Town and for lunch. - Departure from Mostar to Dubrovnik (approx. 15:00)Your return journey to Dubrovnik includes a short coffee break on the way back.- Arrival to Dubrovnik (approx. 17:30-19:30)After this full day ancient Mostar tour, you’ll be returned to your Dubrovnik hotel.
Mostar and Medjugorje Discovery Day Trip from Split or Trogir
After meeting your tour guide in Trogir, Split promenade or at your hotel, you'll begin our day tour with a comfortable air conditioned coach drive to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Enjoy your drive while your tour guide will provide you with interesting information about the places you will visit on the tour. On your way to the ancient Ottoman city of Mostar, after 1h and 45 min drive, you will stop for a coffee break at the walled town of Počitelj - UNESCO World Heritage site. There your tour guide will introduce you with the history of this area. Then your tour continues to Mostar, only half an hour away. In Mostar your local tour guide introduces us to the great history of this city known as 'the window to the Orient'. On a one hour guided tour you'll visit the Old Bazaar, full of picturesque shops and craft workshops, and the Mosque. After this, you'll enjoy a walk along the famous Turkish bridge from the 16thC and you'll have 2,5 hrs of free time for exciting shopping and the opportunity to taste authentic Bosnian specialties like cevapi, pita or burek. Then it's off for a half an hour drive to experience the beauty of Bosnia and Herzegovina on your final destination, one of the most-visited pilgrimage centers in all of Europe - Medjugorje. For believers and those who are looking for spiritual renewal, the most compelling site here is the Mount of Appearance where Virgin Mary is reported to have appeared to children in 1981 for the first time. Your tour guide will help you understand and appreciate why this place of peace and compassion has become such a world-wide destination for pilgrims. You will be able to explore this spiritual place during your 2 hrs of free time. As an option, you may also enjoy some wonderful swimming in nearby Kravice waterfalls. After this beautiful experience you return to Split or Trogir where your tour finishes on the original departure point.
Discover Herzegovina in a Day Tour from Mostar
First place is Blagaj a place where history, religion, and one- of- kind nature mix together in a mistic-spiced combination. Dervish house carved into a breathtaking cliff in 17th century,is a place where you can catchbright sun, blue sky, and fresh water from Buna spring, which is among the strongest springs in Europe.Also in Blagaj in restaurant near river Buna you will have breakfast which is included in tour price.Second stop is Bunski kanali a place where river Buna flows to river Neretva.Third stop is Počitelj, listed as a UNESCO heritage site, built in 14thcentury by the order of Bosnian king Tvrtko. Besides its stunning oriental architecture and Ottoman feel, Pocitelj hosts the longest operating art colony in southeast Europe. Artist paint and sculpture every part of Pocitelj, including amazing fruit that grow around it. If you are not an artist, and not planing to paint, you can always enjoy eating figs, grapes, pomegranates and other various organic fruit.Fourth Kravice waterfalls is a place where we just leave you to have fun,Swim, dive from a cliff, splash, ride a canoe, grab a selfie under one of the biggest waterfalls in Balkans. Its an oasis of life, its an oasis of fun,its everyone's favorite destination.Fifth stop is hidden Yugoslavian military base.After the waterfalls your tour has the taste of ex-Yugoslavia. Infamous socialistic society had huge investments in every aspect of military infrastructure. One of the monuments is located only ten minutes Southern from Mostar, abandoned aircraft hangar. Yugoslavian revolutionary, Josip Tito had fighter jets placed deep in the mountainous bowels of the hanger, ready to deploy. The natural fortress protected the planes from attack, as well as from the prying eyes of citizens and spies.Sixth stop is located on a hill above Mostar. Here you can see a fabulous daylight view of the town.Last part of Discover Herzegovina tour is Mostar war tour, explanation of the latest war in this city, and what happened between the lines, based on your tourist guide experiences and first hand stories.