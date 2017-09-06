Welcome to Mljet Island
5-Day Croatia Islands Hike and Bike Adventure from Korcula Island
Day 1- from Dubrovnik to Korcula island (B, L)Travel from Dubrovnik to Korcula Island and your accommodations in Lumbarda Village. Stop in Ston, which is famous for the largest stone wall in Europe. Explore with your private tour guide, and after the small tour of Stone Walls, have lunch with wine tasting. Get the chance to try the best oysters in this part of the Europe. After arrival at the accommodation, discuss the the itinerary of your bike and hike adventure.Day 2 - Mljet Island Croatian National Park (B, L)Enjoy full breakfast on your villa balcony overlooking the stunning Lumbarda village bay and Adriatic sea. After the breakfast your guide will escort you to a nearby jetty and have a short briefing about safety. Fit our bikes on the yacht and head to Island Mljet National Park. Disembark in Mljet Island and cycle around the national park sea lakes (approx 8km). The National park is famous for its two salt lakes in the north end of the island, and the 12th century Benedictine monastery. Last but not least enjoy a delicious Dalmatian lunch before going back to your accommodation.Day 3 - Lastovo Island Croatian Park of Nature (B. L)Leave for Lastovo Island in the morning. Explore the green island in the midst of the blue Adriatic open sea, surrounded by numerous small silver islands.The Lastovo archipelago was declared a Nature Park in 2006. You will bike, hike and explore Lastovo for approximately 10km.Day 4 - Peninsula Peljesac (B, L, D)After great breakfast, make your way to the second biggest island in Croatia, Peljesac.This is a sensational ride full of variety, mountainous coastal scenery and of course some undulations. As we near the town of Orebic, we have great views of the islands of Korcula to the West and Hvar to the East Mljet island (route of appox 12 km).Day 5 (B)After breakfast, depart from Korcula island and head back to Dubrovnik airport with your private chauffeur.
8-Day Croatia Cruise from Split to the Dalmatian Coast
D1 Saturday / SPLITYour adventure will start in Split, the second biggest city in Croatia and the biggest ion Adriatic Coast. The captain and the crew will give you a warm welcome. Dinner is served on board. Overnight in Split. DD2 Sunday / SPLIT – HVAR (HVAR ISLAND)In the morning hours sail out to island Hvar. Enjoy the sailing time along the beautiful Croatian Coast and Islands. Lunch is served on board. Free afternoon for exploring one of the most popular Islands in Croatia. Overnight in Hvar. *Please note that on DAY 2 disembarkation in Hvar is possible at 17:00h afterwards the ship will be anchored in bay of Hvar till 21:00 when the ship will be docked in the port. B&LD3 Monday / HVAR (HVAR ISLAND) – POMENA (MLJET ISLAND)In the early morning hours we sail out to Pomena, a hidden port on the idyllic Mljet Island. Lunch is served on board. Do not miss the opportunity to discover the landscape that inhabits the stories of Odysseus, St Paul, Benedictines and Mediterranean monk seal. Overnight in Pomena. The entrance to National Park Mljet is not included in the rate of the cruise. B&L*Barbeque Dinner – supplement on board shipD4 Tuesday / POMENA (MLJET ISLAND) – DUBROVNIKIn the morning hours we set off to Dubrovnik, one of the most attractive cities of the Mediterranean, the center of contemporary cultural andtourist events with unique political and cultural history. Lunch is served on board. Spend free afternoon in Dubrovnik exploring this magnificent city. Overnight in Dubrovnik. B&LD5 Wednesday / DUBROVNIK – KORČULA (KORČULA ISLAND)After leaving Dubrovnik we cruise onward to Korcula, the city on the island bearing the same name, best known as the birth place of the famous explorer Marco Polo. Within the fortifications and defensive walls, the red roofs extensively remind of the city of Dubrovnik. Meet the centuries old works of stonemasons whose architectural wonders created a very orderly urban plan. Lunch on board. Overnight in Korcula. B&LD6 Thursday / KORČULA (KORČULA ISLAND) – BOL (BRAČ ISLAND)In the morning hours we cruise cruise towards the Brač Island best known for the most beautiful beach of the Adriatic – Zlatni Rat, a naturalphenomenon in a shape of a horn on the southern part of Brac Island below the highest peak of all Adriatic islands, Vidova Gora at 780 m. Lunch on board. Overnight in Bol. B&LD7 Friday / BOL (BRAČ ISLAND) – SPLITToday we sail back to Split where we will have then last night. Enjoy exploring this popular city for the last night. Lunch is served on board.Overnight in Split B&L*Elegant Dinner – supplement on board shipD8 Saturday / SPLITAfter breakfast, you will disembark from the ship. Have a pleasant journey! B