Welcome to Nepal
A trekkers' paradise, Nepal combines Himalayan views, golden temples, charming hill villages and jungle wildlife watching to offer one of the world's great travel destinations.
Mountain Highs
The Nepal Himalaya is the ultimate goal for mountain lovers. Some of the Himalaya’s most iconic and accessible hiking is on offer here, with rugged trails to Everest, the Annapurnas and beyond. Nowhere else can you trek for days in incredible mountain scenery, secure in the knowledge that a hot meal, cosy lodge and warm slice of apple pie await you at the end of the day.Then there's the adrenaline kick of rafting a roaring Nepali river or bungee jumping into a yawning Himalayan gorge. Canyoning, climbing, kayaking, paragliding and mountain biking all offer a rush against the backdrop of some of the world’s most dramatic landscapes.
Medieval Cities & Sacred Sites
Other travellers prefer to see Nepal at a more refined pace, admiring the peaks over a sunset gin and tonic from a Himalayan viewpoint, strolling through the medieval city squares of Kathmandu, Patan and Bhaktapur, and joining Tibetan Buddhist pilgrims on a spiritual stroll around centuries-old stupas and monasteries. Even after the 2015 earthquake, Nepal remains the cultural powerhouse of the Himalaya; the Kathmandu Valley in particular offers an unrivalled collection of world-class palaces, hidden backstreet shrines and sublime temple art. Nepal is also a great place to learn about everything from Tibetan Buddhism to how to make the best momos (dumplings).
Travel Nirvana
There are few countries in the world that are as well set up for independent travel as Nepal. Wandering the trekking shops, bakeries and pizzerias of Thamel and Pokhara, it’s easy to feel that you have somehow landed in a kind of backpacker Disneyland. Out in the countryside lies a quite different Nepal, where traditional mountain life continues at a slower pace, and a million potential adventures glimmer on the mountain horizons. The biggest problem you might face in Nepal is just how to fit everything in, which is one reason why many people return here over and over again.
Jungle Adventures
South of Nepal's mountains lies something completely different: a chain of wild and woolly national parks, where nature buffs scan the subtropical treetops for exotic bird species and comb the jungles for rhinos, tigers and crocodiles. Choose from a luxury safari lodge in central Chitwan or go exploring on a wilder trip to remote Bardia or Koshi Tappu, stopping en route to visit the birthplace of Buddha on the steamy plains near Lumbini. Whether you cross the country by mountain bike, motorbike, raft or tourist bus, Nepal offers an astonishingly diverse array of attractions and landscapes.
Top experiences in Nepal
Recent articles
Nepal activities
Nagarkot Sunrise View and Day Hiking from Kathmandu
The day begins when it is still dark (about 4am – 5am depends on season) as a private vehicle leaves the hotel in Kathmandu and makes its way toward Nagarkot Hill about 42Km drive to watch one of the finest sunrises over the mighty Himalayas. On a clear day, you can see the ranges of Gosainkunda, Ganesh Himal, Mt. Manaslu and the Annapurna Mountains. The sun's rays first begin to light up the sky, turning the snowcapped peaks from grey to pink before the rising sun turns the snow a most brilliant white. The scene is absolutely breathtaking. Enjoy then a hearty breakfast about 7am at one of the many fine restaurants at Nagarkot (breakfast not included in price of tour). About 8am the guide will lead you after breakfast on the trail toward Changu Narayan. This trail passes through Brahmin and Tamang villages. Watch the people as they farm the terraced farms that hang on the sides of the hill overlooking the Kathmandu Valley. On clear days, there are great views of the Himalayas along this trail. The trek is about 3 to 4 hours to the smallest and least visited of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Changu Narayan. Here discover a wonderful little Newari village where they still do wood and stone carvings like they have done over the centuries. Changu Narayan, because of its location receives the least amount of visitors of the World Heritage Sites, yet is a real gem. The oldest temple in the valley is atop the hill in the village. There is an opportunity to experience Newari food for lunch in Changu Narayan (not included in price of tour). The people of the village are very friendly and accommodating, demonstrating true Newari hospitality. The return trip to Kathmandu about 1pm is by private vehicle that goes straight back to the hotel. The day trip concludes here and enjoys your hiking trip with us!
Kathmandu Full Day Tour
We will first visit Kathmandu Durbar Square. Kathmandu Durbar Square is situated in the heart of old Kathmandu city at Basantapur, it never fails to impress first time visitors with its ensemble of palaces, courtyards and temples built during the Malla period. The Durbar Square includes the Hanuman Dhoka Royal Palace, the historic seat of the royalty; the magnificent Taleju Temple towering more than 40 meters; Kumari Ghar, the residence of the Living Goddess, Kumari; Ashok Vinayak, also called Kathmandu Ganesh, a temple without a filial ; and Kal Bhairav, the God of Wrath. The capital takes its name from the giant pagoda of Kasthamandap, which is said to have been built out of a single tree. Since the time of the Malla kings, the Durbar Square has been the city’s social, religious and political focal point.We will then visit Swayambhunath, which is located on a hillock 3 km west of Kathmandu, it is one of the holiest Buddhist Chaityas in Nepal. It is said to have evolved spontaneously when the valley was created out of a primordial lake more than 2,000 years ago. This stupa is the oldest of its kind in Nepal and has numerous shrines and monasteries on its premises.In the afternoon we will drive to Pasupatinath Temple which is located 5 km east of Kathmandu, the temple of Lord Shiva is considered one of the most sacred Hindu shrines in the world. The two-tiered pagoda with golden roofs and silver doors houses the sacred linga, or phallic symbol, of Lord Shiva. Chronicles indicate the temple existed before 400 A.D. Near the Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of the Bagmati River lies Guheswari, where, according to mythology, a portion of Sati Devi, Lord Shiva’s consort, fell when a grief-stricken Shiva wandered aimlessly across the earth carrying her dead body on his shoulders following her self-immolation.Last place we will visit will be Bouddhanath Stupa which is located 8km to the east of downtown Kathmandu, Bauddhanath is one of the most imposing landmarks in Kathmandu, visible as soon as you land at the Tribhuvan International Airport. It is the largest stupa in the Kathmandu Valley and is the center of Tibetan Buddhism.
Full Day Nagarkot and Changunarayan Hiking Tour from Kathmandu
Your guide will pick you early in the morning (10am) from your hotel (city Center). You will arrive after one hour drive to Nagarkot and enjoy the Himalayan view of Langtang, Shishapangma, Dorje Lakpa, Gauri Shakhar and Mount Everest in a clear weather. Hike to Changunarayan (approx 4hr), on the way enjoy the localities, Nepalese culture, Kathmandu view and Himalayan view in the back drop. Your car will be waiting in Changunarayan.You will experience some of Nepalese culture, old style houses, local life style and localities along the trail. The view of Kathmandu is interesting. Changunarayan temple (UNESCO world heritage site) is one of the master pieces of Nepalese architecture. Nagarkot, located 20 miles east of Kathmandu, is a very popular tourist destination due to the amazing views of the Himalayan mountains. The top of Nagarkot commands amazing views in all directions. Encompassing more that 200 miles of snow capped peaks, from Annapurna in the west to Everest and beyond in the east, sunrises and sunsets create a spectacular light show on the mountains.
Flight Over the Himalayas including Mt Everest from Kathmandu
Choose your morning departure time upon booking and enjoy a hotel transfer to the Kathmandu airport. Then board your plane and prepare to be wowed by spectacular panoramic views of some of the world’s highest mountains during your 1-hour flight over the Himalayas. (Note: Passenger capacity varies from plane to plane; please see Additional Information.)Listening to onboard narration while your professional pilot takes off toward the east, you’ll watch several stunning peaks quickly come into view. Grab your camera to capture Gosaithan, also called Shishapangma, which towers 26,290 feet (8,013 meters) above sea level. Immediately to its right, the snowy crags of Dorje Lhakpa and Phurbi-Ghyachu loom over Kathmandu Valley.As the larger-than-life mountains appear even closer, your pilot points out Choba Bhamare, the smallest in the group at ‘just’ 19,465 feet (5,933 meters). Learn about the visually and spiritually prominent Gauri Shankar, whose two sharp peaks the Lord Shiva and his consort Gauri are said to protect. While the plane soars toward the eastern Himalayas, you’ll find a succession of glorious ridges through your prime viewing window. Melungtse, a plateau-like mountain, stands as the highest of the Rolwaling Himal, while Chugimago still waits to be climbed. Fly past Numbur and Karyolung, whose white slopes sparkle against the rising sun, and marvel at the astounding height of Cho Oyu, the world’s sixth-highest mountain at 26,906 feet (8,201 meters).Next up is Gyanchung Kang, considered extremely difficult to climb, flanked by Pumori and then Nuptse, which means West Peak — signifying its direction from magnificent Mt Everest. Reaching a stunning 29,029 feet (8,848 meters), the crown jewel of the Himalayas, known as Sagarmatha by the Nepalese and Chomolungma by the Tibetans, is your final showstopper.After you observe the enigma of Mt Everest from your window seat, your plane returns for its descent into Kathmandu, where you’ll be returned to your hotel. Now you’ve earned bragging rights for getting as close to the highest spot on Earth as you can without actually climbing it.
Kathmandu Pashupatinath Temple and Bodhnath Stupa Tour
Meet your guide at the centrally located Kathmandu Guest House and hop on a local bus to Pashupatinath, a significant Hindu temple devoted to the god Shiva. Your expert guide will explain the Hindu spiritual beliefs surrounding the cycle of birth and death. You’ll also have the chance to interact with the colorfully dressed Sadhu monks. Learn why the holy men give up worldly goods to signify devotion and liberation. Outside the 17th-century temple, along the banks of the Bagmati River, cremation ceremonies regularly take place. Respect mourning families by refraining from photos or watching the ritual. Next, travel by local transport for a short distance to Bodhnath. The shrine is an important religious site for Tibetan Buddhists, and one of the only places in the world that you can see the daily routines of Tibetan monks. The stupa sits along a historic trade route that stretches across Lhasa, Tibet, Nepal and India. Today, people still come to Bodhnath to pray before undertaking a daunting journey such as climbing the Himalayas. Marvel at one of the world’s largest stupas as your guide explains Tibetan traditions. You might even see pilgrims spin prayer wheels as they circle the stupa. You’ll also have the opportunity to talk with resident monks about Buddhism and the practices you witness at Bodhnath. After wrapping up at Bodhnath, enjoy a relaxing lunch at a nearby rooftop restaurant with a fantastic view overlooking the stupa (own expense). Then walk to the home of a renowned astrologer who will do a reading for you (own expense), if you wish! After an enlightening day exploring Kathmandu’s spiritual side, your guide returns you to your hotel.
Kathmandu UNESCO World Heritage Sites Private Full-Day Tour
Your tour begins with pickup from your accommodations in Kathmandu to head to your first stop on this full day sightseeing excursion. Basantapur Durbar Square is the former residence of Royal Kings of Nepal which is spread in five acres of area and was built the in 16th century. Basantapur Palace Complex is divided into two Chowks. At the southern end of Palace is located Kumari Chowk that abodes a living virgin goddess- Kumari.Next your tour takes you to Swayambhunath or Monkey Temple, perched atop the hill towards the west of Kathmandu Valley. Holy monkeys reside among woods located to the north- western parts of temple complex. Apart from the religious significance, Swayambhunath is famous for having the panoramic view of Kathmandu Valley as well. Afterwards, drive to City of Arts –‘Patan’ which is one of the three archaic cities inside Kathmandu Valley known for its rich cultural heritage and arts. In Patan locates yet another World Heritage Site, Patan Durbar Square. Patan Durbar Square holds chowk crammed with temples including Krishna Mandir, Bhimsen Temple, Vishwanath Tewmple and Taleju Bhawani Temple. After your sightseeing around the Bhaktpur, you enjoy a local lunch (at your own expense) in Patan.Then we move to Pashupatinath Temple, one of the most sacred Hindu shrines across the world. As we head back to your hotel, you will stop to visit Bouddhanath, which is among the largest Stupas in South Asia and is heavily influenced by Tibetan Buddhism. That is the reason why Boudhha is also called as ‘Little Tibet’. We will drive for another 25 minutes before you get dropped back off to your hotel at around 5pm.