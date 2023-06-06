Shop
Chitwan National Park is one of the premier drawcards in Nepal. This World Heritage–listed reserve protects more than 932 sq km of forests, marshland and grassland containing sizeable animal populations, making it one of the best national parks for viewing wildlife in Asia. You'll have an excellent chance of spotting one-horned rhinos, deer, monkeys and some of the more than 500 species of birds. If you’re extremely lucky, you may spot a leopard, wild elephant or sloth bear – though it’s the once-in-a-lifetime chance to spot a majestic royal Bengal tiger that is the premier attraction. You'll also have the chance to experience domesticated elephants, although how that interaction takes place is now undergoing a paradigm shift driven by animal rights concerns. There is a daily admission fee that is normally bundled into the overall cost of a tour.
Chitwan National Park
A few hundred metres past the park headquarters in Kasara is a crocodile breeding project, where you can see both gharials and marsh muggers up close. The…
Wildlife Display & Information Centre
Chitwan National Park
Aimed more at school groups than tourists, this educational centre has displays on wildlife, including a rather macabre display of animals in formaldehyde…
Tharu Cultural Museum & Research Centre
Chitwan National Park
The informative Tharu Cultural Museum & Research Centre in Bachhauli, the nearest Tharu village to Sauraha, has colourful murals and exhibits on artefacts…
Chitwan National Park
For those with a serious interest in Tharu culture, there’s a tiny Tharu Cultural Museum in Harnari. It has displays of ornaments and a rakshi distillery…
