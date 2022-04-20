Bhaktapur

Nyatapola Temple Bhaktapur Nepal

The third of the medieval city-states in the Kathmandu Valley, Bhaktapur was always described as the best preserved. Tragically, however, the 2015 earthquake caused terrible devastation and loss of life. Nevertheless, only a few temples were destroyed, there is still much to see here and tourism is vital to the community.

  • Golden gate at Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Kathmandu Valley, Nepal.

    Golden Gate

    Bhaktapur

    The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…

  • Nyatapola Temple, the tallest monument within the city and the tallest temple of Nepal.

    Nyatapola Temple

    Bhaktapur

    You should be able to see the sky-high rooftop of the Nyatapola Temple long before you reach Taumadhi Tole. With five storeys towering 30m above the…

  • Potters' Square, Bhaktapur, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, Asia

    Potters’ Square

    Bhaktapur

    Hidden down shop-lined alleyways leading south from the curving road to Taumadhi Tole, Potters’ Sq is exactly what you would expect – a public square full…

  • Bhairabnath Temple

    Bhairabnath Temple

    Bhaktapur

    The broad-fronted, triple-roofed Bhairabnath Temple is dedicated to Bhairab, the fearsome incarnation of Shiva, whose consort occupies the Nyatapola…

  • National Art Gallery

    National Art Gallery

    Bhaktapur

    The western end of Bhaktapur's Royal Palace contains the best of the three museums in Bhaktapur. Inside, you can view an extensive collection of Tantric…

  • Char Dham Temples

    Char Dham Temples

    Bhaktapur

    Standing at the western end of Durbar Sq, the four Char Dham temples were constructed to provide spiritual merit for pilgrims who were unable to make the…

  • Dattatreya Temple

    Dattatreya Temple

    Bhaktapur

    At the east end of Tachupal Tole, the eye-catching Dattatreya Temple was originally built in 1427, supposedly using the timber from a single tree. The…

  • Taleju Bell

    Taleju Bell

    Bhaktapur

    In front of what once was the Vatsala Durga Temple is a large bell, which was erected by King Jaya Ranjit Malla in 1737 to mark morning and evening…

