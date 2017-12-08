Caversham Wildlife Park, the Pinnacles, Lancelin from Perth

After getting picked up at 8 a.m. by your driver-guide from your Perth hotel or another central meeting point, travel to Caversham Wildlife park where you have the chance to see koalas, wombats, and kangaroos. If you are lucky, you might also spot an albino kangaroo and a peacock.Continue to the lobster fishing town of Cervantes and take a self guided audio tour of a live lobster processing plant. Watch a video presentation that gives you an insight into the industry then head for the factory's overhead walkway where you stand directly above 20 tons of live rock lobster. After the tour, enjoy a fish and chips lunch at the Lobster Shack with, if you choose, an optional lobster upgrade.Next, head to the Nambung National Park. Covering 43,221 acres (17,491 hectares), the Nambung National Park is home to Western Australia's renowned Pinnacles Desert. Take a stroll through this eerie desert among the pinnacles, distinctive formations that are believed to have been created millions of years ago when seashells were broken down into sand and then eroded by water and wind. You will also have time to go and walk through the Pinnacles Desert Visitors Centre.Heading south back toward Perth, making a stop at the small town of Lancelin to thrill to the adventure of 4WDing over massive white sand dunes, the biggest in Western Australia. Get your adrenaline pumping as you sandboard down these dunes spanning 1.2 miles (2 kilometers).Relax on the swift and comfortable coach journey back to the city, arriving back at your preferred drop-off point in Perth at around 7:30pm.