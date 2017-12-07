Welcome to Oman
For visitors, this offers a rare chance to engage with the Arab world without the distorting lens of excessive wealth. Oman's low-rise towns retain their traditional charms and Bedouin values remain at the heart of an Omani welcome. With an abundance of natural beauty, from spectacular mountains, wind-blown deserts and a pristine coastline, Oman is the obvious choice for those seeking out the modern face of Arabia while wanting still to sense its ancient soul.
Day Tour to the Enchanting Forts of Nizwa
Nizwa is located about 1.5 hours drive from Muscat, and is today of the most popular tourist attractions in Oman, with its historical buildings and imposing fort built in the mid 17th century by Imam Sultan Bin Saif Al Ya'ribi. Nizwa's palm oasis stretches for 5 miles (8 kilometers) along the course of two wadis.After a tour of Nizwa you will continue on to the souk, famous for its Bedouin silver jewelry.The drive continues via Tanuf and Bahla to Jabreen, to visit one of Oman's most beautiful forts, famous for its wall and ceiling murals, before returning to your hotel in Muscat.
Muscat City Sightseeing Tour - A Fascinating Capital
Next you will drive to Muttrah, a delightful quarter of Muscat. Step into the fish market, stroll along the Corniche to admire the beautiful merchant houses and experience the shopping in the busy souk, well known for its silver craft shops, perfumes, souvenirs and much more to buy. The tour continues to the Old Town where you proceed on foot, strolling around Portuguese forts Jalali and Mirani and Qasr Al Alam, the Palace of HM Sultan Qaboos. Your next stop is Bait Al Zubair Museum with its wealth of information and exhibits on the country’s culture, tradition and heritage.
Big Bus Muscat Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Known as the jewel of Arabia, the Omani capital is a visual delight to explore, with historical attractions and fine Arabian architecture set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Hajar Mountains. Glitzy yachts may grace Muscat’s slick waterfront, but just a few strides away lies its winding alleyways, home to atmospheric souks (markets) and medieval forts that beg to be explored.Explore the traditional capital of Oman on board a traditional open top double decker bus and take in the majestic views of Muttrah Corniche and the old quarter. With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 1.5 hours) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the 9 stops around the city to explore Muscat’s enchanting delights. You can hop on and off at any of the stops to explore on your own. Buses run at regular intervals so re-joining the tour is easy and convenient. Your hop on hop off ticket is valid for 1 day or 2 days, including unlimited rides per loop during hours of operation. Muscat Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops (Duration 2-hours): Muttrah Souk Churches and Temples Central Business District Parliament Building Muscat Marina Views Al Alam Palace Mirani Fort and Harbour Al Bahri Road (Corniche) Mutrah Suq
Sunset Dhow Cruise from Muscat
Start your day with a pickup from your hotel in Muscat and move to Marina Bandar Al-Rowdha outside the city to board your traditional wooden dhow. These handcrafted vessels have been used for trading around the Arabian Peninsula for centuries and still ply Oman’s waters. Settle on to the cushion-covered deck as your dhow sets sail.As you drift northward, admire Oman’s Hajar Mountains and rugged coastline, where cliffs open to secluded bays and tiny fishing villages. Pass Muscat Yacht Club and the picturesque hamlet of Sidab, where colorful fishing boats speckle the beach. Take photos of Cemetery Bay, home to the graves of British World War I servicemen, and keep your camera handy as you cruise into old Muscat harbor. See the cliff paintings depicting the ships that have docked here through the ages and gaze at the 16th-century forts of Jalali and Mirani, both standing guard over the Al Alam Palace: the glittering residence of the Sultan of Oman. Next, sail into Muttrah harbor and absorb the views over the glittering, whitewashed Corniche set against the barren mountains. Then, as the sun sets and casts everywhere in a golden glow, drift by the Al Bustan Palace, one of Oman’s most exclusive hotels. This magnificent building stands alone on a mountain-ringed bay and cries out to be captured on camera.After two hours on the water, sail back to the marina, where your experience ends and you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Muscat Shore Excursion: City Highlights Tour
Meet your private guide at the Port of Muscat, and then hop aboard your air-conditioned minibus to discover the city’s delights. Pass the city’s imposing foreign embassy buildings while traveling to the Grand Mosque – an ornate place of worship that was given to the nation by the ruling Sultan Qaboos on the 30th year of his reign. Head inside to learn about the mosque’s Islamic architecture and marvel at the richly decadent interiors, complete with Persian carpets and gilded walls.After exploring the mosque return to your minibus and travel to Muttrah, the quarter where most of Muscat’s top attractions are found. Visit Muttrah Fish Market, a colourfully chaotic Arabic market, and then stroll along the corniche, a scenic area lined with attractive mosques and latticed merchant houses. Head inside Muttrah Souk and discover a dazzling selection of stalls hawking Omani handicrafts and silverware. Get tips for successful haggling, and then browse the market’s wares for keepsakes to take home. Step back inside your minibus and travel to Muscat Old Town to explore on foot. The handsome gated neighborhood is home to the diwan (ruler’s office) as well as several Portuguese fortresses. Pass two magnificent ones – Al-Jalali Fort and Al-Mirani Fort – and admire the opulence of Sultan’s Palace (Qasr Al Alam) – the palace of Sultan Qaboos.Finally, visit Bait Al Zubair Museum to learn about Omani heritage and history, seeing an expansive display of traditional handicrafts, photos and other artifacts. Finish your Muscat shore excursion with a drop-off at the port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Port of Muscat for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Muscat City Sightseeing Tour - A Fascinating Capital
The next stop is the Omani Museum, which offers a wealth of information about the country's culture, tradition and history. Then on to Muttrah, a delightful quarter of Muscat, complete with traditional souk and fish market. From Muttrah the drive continues to Muscat Old Town where the tour proceeds on foot, strolling around the palace of Sultan Qaboos and the forts Jalali and Mirani.