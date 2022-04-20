Al Hamra

This venerable village at the foot of the Hajar Mountains is one of the oldest in Oman, and it is interesting for its well-preserved row of two- and three-storey mud-brick houses built in the Yemeni style. There are many abandoned houses in the upper parts of the village, which make for an atmospheric stroll, especially at sunset when the honey-coloured buildings appear to melt into one.

  • Bait Al Safah

    Bait Al Safah

    Al Hamra

    This quirky museum is more open house than historical display. Three ladies accompany guests around their traditional house in the aged and crumbling…

  • Al Hamra Viewpoint

    Al Hamra Viewpoint

    Al Hamra

    Bathed by the golden light of sunset, with the limestone 'dip slope' of Jebel Shams as backdrop and a thick plantation of date palms in the foreground,…

