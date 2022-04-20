Shop
This venerable village at the foot of the Hajar Mountains is one of the oldest in Oman, and it is interesting for its well-preserved row of two- and three-storey mud-brick houses built in the Yemeni style. There are many abandoned houses in the upper parts of the village, which make for an atmospheric stroll, especially at sunset when the honey-coloured buildings appear to melt into one.
Al Hamra
This quirky museum is more open house than historical display. Three ladies accompany guests around their traditional house in the aged and crumbling…
Al Hamra
Bathed by the golden light of sunset, with the limestone 'dip slope' of Jebel Shams as backdrop and a thick plantation of date palms in the foreground,…
