Bathed by the golden light of sunset, with the limestone 'dip slope' of Jebel Shams as backdrop and a thick plantation of date palms in the foreground, the old village of Al Hamra is magnificently framed for a photograph from this viewpoint above town. Little surprise, then, that this has become a regular stop on most tours of the area. With a couple of awnings for shade, it also makes a good place for a picnic.