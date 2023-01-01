Tucked into a limestone pleat in the mountains, Bilad Sayt is a beautiful traditional Hajar Mountain village. Trimmed with neat allotments of corn and onions it has long been a favourite destination for photographers. It looks particularly lovely in early afternoon, when the sun draws out the contrast between the green of the terraced fields and the grey limestone backdrop. It's best viewed from a distance or accessed on foot as the tiny lanes are unsuitable for tourist traffic.