This traditional mountain village is something of a landmark along the remote off-road route from Wadi Bani Awf to Sharfat Al Alamayn. With the most difficult section of driving behind, and only the steep push to the summit remaining ahead, it is a good place to pause and admire the striking desert mountain scenery. With no tourist facilities of any kind, Hatt is best explored on foot or, to avoid being intrusive, admired at a distance.