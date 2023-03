Referred to locally as a rock arch, this striking natural feature is in fact a fissure in the cliff. There is just enough space at the bottom of the crack in the mountain for the track through Wadi Sahten to slither, linking this wadi with neighbouring Wadi Bani Awf. Scattered at the base of the fissure are stone shards of limestone known as stone pencils – they 'write' well on a piece of loose slate from the friable cliff walls nearby.