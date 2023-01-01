Snake Gorge

Slithering through the heart of the Hajar Mountains, this narrow slot canyon doesn't give up its secrets easily: in fact, it is hard to get a sense of its beauty without becoming fully immersed in a full-day's adventure. Best accessed with a guide, a rope and an eye on the weather, the gorge is explored by leaping from pool to pool towards the exit point with no return possible because of the vertical drops and overhangs.

Adventure tour companies can arrange guides and transport, and there is accommodation or wild camping opportunities nearby. Husaak Adventures offer an overnight trip via Nizwa and Sharfat Al Alamayn for OR200 including camping gear, equipment, food and transport.