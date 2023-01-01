Qasra Museum

Tucked into the unlit and crumbling old quarter of Rustaq, behind the fort, this unique museum is the personal project of the owner, Zakia Al Lamki. Left the aged house by her father and reluctant to let her inheritance slide into dust, Zakia has opened up this remarkable 300-year-old time capsule to the public. The house is a popular venue for video shoots, and every item has a story to tell of a bygone era, including the 1970s' B&W television.

Brown signs lead the way through a labyrinth of narrow lanes from the car park to the house.