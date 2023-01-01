This fortified residence has hosted royalty on two occasions in its 300-year history. Now the sensitively restored, mud-brick house has been converted into an interesting museum. An active falaj runs through the courtyard and many of the rooms have been decorated with furniture from Zanzibar. A guided tour is included in the admission fee – helpful in identifying the best features, including a hidden passage exiting the castle, a library and a room of donated antiquities.
Al Ghasham Museum House
