The road through Nakhal, from the fort to Ayn Thawarah hot springs, winds through a dense plantation of dates. Enough light passes through the feathery canopy of palms to allow for allotments of corn, alfalfa, edible greens, bananas and citrus trees to thrive in the small plots below. Even wild ferns and an occasional lily put in an appearance. The drive makes for an interesting close up of plantation life, where water is still diverted by rocks according to ancient principles.