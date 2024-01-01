Harrat Asfalah

Oman

An old mosque lies at the heart of this crumbling fortification. Visitors are allowed (with shoes removed) to step into the outer are of the mosque where pillars bear some antique inscriptions. There are some good views from the top of the fort's turret, and the surrounding plantation invites a peaceful stroll.

