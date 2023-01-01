Seeb Corniche

This 2km corniche, to the west of Seeb, has a landscaped area for walking, enjoying sea views, sniffing drying sardines and watching the fishermen mending nets while footballers compete for a pitch on the sand. Various ad hoc coffee shops come alive in the evenings. Swimming is possible anywhere along the beach – in discreet swimwear.

For shell enthusiasts, the long flat sands at low tide are a great place to see horn, turret and auger shells. The corniche is shaded along its length by palm trees and is lit at night.