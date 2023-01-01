One place to get a feel for local Omani culture is on the main one-way road that runs in an ellipse through the heart of Seeb. Wadi Bahayis St is flanked by the gold souq, with its windows of bangles and bridal chains, and by shops and tailors selling dishdashas (shirt-dresses worn by men), kumars (caps) and abayas (robe-like dresses worn by women).

The route doubles back along Souq St. A circuit only takes a few minutes by car, but you could spend half a day exploring these two roads on foot.

Passing near the old souq, the road veers to the left just after shops selling Arabian-style sofas and sedans and Omani honey. Along Souq St there are outlets selling Omani-style traditional ladies’ clothing with colourful anklets and embroidered smocking. Interspersed with the tailors are ‘wedding services’ shops selling strings of lights and outrageous bridal thrones.

Towards the end of Souq St, and completing the loop, you'll come across many carpentry workshops selling mandoos (bridal chests). Usually black or terracotta-red and decorated with brass tacks, these make a fun souvenir. A small box costs OR10 or a large chest OR50, with many sizes in between.