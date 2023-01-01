The Ministry of National Heritage houses the small but quaint Natural History Museum. The museum is illuminating about the local flora and fauna, and there are some excellent displays on Oman’s geography and geology, together with information about environmental protection. Of particular interest is the clump of rudists, elongated marine fossils that formed giant reefs under the Tethys Sea. These fossils are now to be found only in the remote interior of the Huqf. Entry is off Way 3413.