Beyond Mutrah, the headland close to Muscat shatters into a series of khors (inlets) and bandars (natural harbours), the most extensive of which is Bandar Khayran. It’s possible to reach the bandar from the Yiti–Jebel Seifa road, but the mangrove-fringed lagoon is more usually visited by boat from Bandar Jissah or Bandar Al Rowdha. It's a popular spot for snorkelling, and at sunset the sandstone and its reflection in the water seemingly vibrate with colour.

Three-hour guided kayaking trips (OR25) through the bioluminescent plankton are offered here at sunset through Husaak Adventures or you can hire your own kayak for OR15.