Occupying a breezy spot on the edge of the Jebel Seifa complex, independent of the neighbouring hotel, this stylish beach club boasts a palm-shaded infinity pool (open 9am to 8pm) and access to a sandy beach. At night the pool pulses with colour – much like the cuttlefish that lurk in the sea nearby. Fuller swimwear is required (no thongs). Admission is free, but use of the pool costs OR6.5, and the minimum spend per person is OR10.