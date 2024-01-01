Qurayat Lake Park

Northern Coast

This large and attractive park on the edge of Qurayat, with an island in the middle of a small lake, makes a pleasant place to stroll and watch local garden birds flit about for insects. Egrets, bitterns and herons are a common sight and the odd osprey often pops in for a snack from the lake before gliding out for a proper meal from the ocean.

