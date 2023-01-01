Apart from offering a full range of boating amenities, Marina Bandar Al Rowdha is a popular launching point for a range of water sports, including fishing and diving. It is also a pleasant place to enjoy harbour activity and relax at the Blue Marlin Restaurant. The marina offers free use of its pool for those dining at the restaurant, making it a potential day's outing when combined with a boat trip.

The journey to the marina, along the coast road from Old Muscat to Al Bustan, offers spectacular mountain and sea views and a glimpse of local life. A water taxi service connects the marina to the resort at Al Seifa (Jebel Sifah) and the marina at Al Mouj.