Mutrah Corniche

Mutrah stretches along an attractive corniche of latticed buildings and mosques; it looks spectacular at sunset when the light casts shadows across the serrated crescent of mountains, while pavements, lights and fountains invite an evening stroll or a bike ride.

The initiative to relocate the industrial elements of the port and redevelop the dockside for tourism is well underway with the refurbishment of the fish market complete. The port will provide a permanent home for Shabab Oman, the country's magnificent fully rigged training ship, which is soon to be retired now that its replacement has been commissioned. In the meantime, the harbour is home to His Majesty's dhow, visiting cruise ships and assorted naval vessels.