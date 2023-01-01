Bait Al Zubair

In a beautifully restored house, this much-loved privately owned museum exhibits Omani heritage in thematic displays of traditional handicrafts, furniture, stamps and coins. The museum has evolved into the cultural centre of Muscat, hosting international exhibitions of contemporary art in Gallery Sarah within the museum's grounds. A modern cafe and a shop selling quality souvenirs usually entice visitors to stay longer than they expected.

If you're visiting the cafe, take a look at the wind tower for an idea of how old buildings in Muscat coped with the heat before the invention of modern air conditioning.