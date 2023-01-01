Between the main road and the sea, this traditional souq is housed under some makeshift awnings in a sandy-coloured complex of buildings just off the corniche, and is a fun place to explore. Selling camel ropes and walking sticks, piles of spices, fruits and vegetables, it's very much a locals' market, but there are a couple of shops selling bright-coloured headdresses that make good souvenirs. The wet fish market has its own building further west along the corniche.