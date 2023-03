Despite being the capital's main port, Mutrah feels more like a fishing village. The daily catch is delivered to market, by the Marina Hotel, from sunrise. A lengthy refurbishment has transformed the area from a few crates on the shore to a landmark destination with a purpose-built, wave-shaped building and landscaped addition to the Corniche, completed in 2017. If you want to get an idea of the richness of Omani seas without getting wet, this is the place to do it.