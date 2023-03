This elegant building, completed in 2013, is home to the two houses of the Majlis Ash Shura, Oman's parliament. It is not open to the public, but it does make for a fine photo opportunity with its low-rise, Omani-style architecture, backed by Muscat's distinctive russet-coloured ophiolite mountains. The partially elected Majlis Ash Shura assists the state in the formation of policy.