There's not much left of the fortified ruins that crest the knoll in the middle of Mazara, but this doesn't spoil their appeal as the subject of a striking scene. With the wadi in the foreground and the crenellated peaks of the Hajar Mountains in the background, the fort forms the focal point of a much-photographed vista. A track leads to the unfenced site.
Mazara Fort
Northern Coast
