Mazara Fort

Northern Coast

LoginSave

There's not much left of the fortified ruins that crest the knoll in the middle of Mazara, but this doesn't spoil their appeal as the subject of a striking scene. With the wadi in the foreground and the crenellated peaks of the Hajar Mountains in the background, the fort forms the focal point of a much-photographed vista. A track leads to the unfenced site.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jaylah Tombs

    Jaylah Tombs

    26.03 MILES

    The 90 or so meticulously crafted stone towers scattered across the Selma Plateau are tombs dating back to the Umm An Nar culture of 2000 to 2700 BC…

  • Wadi Dayqah Dam

    Wadi Dayqah Dam

    1.26 MILES

    Looming over the village of Mazara and holding back a permanent body of water, the enormous Wadi Dayqah dam is the largest in Oman. A road winds up to the…

  • Wadi Shab

    Wadi Shab

    29.38 MILES

    Aptly named in Arabic as the ‘Gorge Between Cliffs’, Wadi Shab is one of the most lovely destinations in Oman, despite Hwy 17 slung across the entrance…

  • Bank Beach Club

    Bank Beach Club

    23.22 MILES

    Occupying a breezy spot on the edge of the Jebel Seifa complex, independent of the neighbouring hotel, this stylish beach club boasts a palm-shaded…

  • Sinkhole Park

    Sinkhole Park

    13.42 MILES

    The blue-green, brackish water at the bottom of this peculiar 40m-by-20m limestone hole invites a swim and a snorkel. The intrepid can inch round the…

  • Wadi Arbeieen

    Wadi Arbeieen

    8.27 MILES

    High above the coast, in the wrinkled folds of the Eastern Hajar Mountains, a combination of spring and rain water collects in deep pools along the length…

  • Wadi Khabbah

    Wadi Khabbah

    11.48 MILES

    This wide and luscious wadi meanders along the western base of the Eastern Hajar Mountains and provides a fascinating alternative route between Muscat and…

  • Al Khobaar Lake Resort

    Al Khobaar Lake Resort

    11.53 MILES

    'Resort' is a misnomer for Al Khobaar as there's no hotel or any other facility here warranting that description. For some this may mean it's of limited…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Coast attractions

1. Wadi Dayqah Dam

1.26 MILES

Looming over the village of Mazara and holding back a permanent body of water, the enormous Wadi Dayqah dam is the largest in Oman. A road winds up to the…

2. Wadi Arbeieen

8.27 MILES

High above the coast, in the wrinkled folds of the Eastern Hajar Mountains, a combination of spring and rain water collects in deep pools along the length…

3. Wadi Khabbah

11.48 MILES

This wide and luscious wadi meanders along the western base of the Eastern Hajar Mountains and provides a fascinating alternative route between Muscat and…

4. Al Khobaar Lake Resort

11.53 MILES

'Resort' is a misnomer for Al Khobaar as there's no hotel or any other facility here warranting that description. For some this may mean it's of limited…

5. Qurayat Lake Park

12.17 MILES

This large and attractive park on the edge of Qurayat, with an island in the middle of a small lake, makes a pleasant place to stroll and watch local…

6. Fort

12.86 MILES

This stout building, beside Qurayat's main vegetable and meat souq, looms unexpectedly into view alongside the narrow main road through town. Recently…

7. Watchtower

12.92 MILES

This unique triangular watchtower, built in the 19th century and overlooking the corniche, is accessed by a causeway at low tide. The sandy beach to the…

8. Sinkhole Park

13.42 MILES

The blue-green, brackish water at the bottom of this peculiar 40m-by-20m limestone hole invites a swim and a snorkel. The intrepid can inch round the…