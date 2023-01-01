This wide and luscious wadi meanders along the western base of the Eastern Hajar Mountains and provides a fascinating alternative route between Muscat and Sur. A 4WD is needed to navigate the off-road sections, which invariably involve fording water. The picture of rural wadi life that unfolds as you travel through the spectacular mountain scenery is a highlight. There are numerous plantations and small villages in this broad wadi, and sensitivity is needed when driving through them.