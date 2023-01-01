Justly famed for its natural beauty, this wadi just north of the town of Al Kamil makes a rewarding (and well-signposted) diversion off the Muscat–Sur road (Hwy 23) or as a destination in its own right. The approach road, which climbs high into the Eastern Hajar Mountains, zigzags through some spectacularly colourful rock formations, green with copper oxide and rust-red with iron ore, and passes by an ayn (natural spring), which is accessed via steps by the side of the road.

Wadi Bani Khalid comprises a long series of plantations and villages that lie in or close to the wadi floor. All year round, water flows from a natural spring in the upper reaches of the wadi, supporting the abundant vegetation that makes it such a beautiful spot. A few shops and coffeeshops in the villages near the wadi sell basic supplies. There are public toilets and a park at the base of Wadi Bani Khalid and at the picnic site at the pools.