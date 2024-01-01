Al Mintirib Fort

Oman

In the days before the housing of Al Mintirib encroached on its space, this solid-walled fort with its sunken door must have been an impressive sight, holding back the dunes in one direction and repelling marauding tribes from the mountains. The fort is closed for restoration, but it's still worth a photo stop.

  • Old Castle Museum

    Old Castle Museum

    29.72 MILES

    Home to an extraordinary museum, this private castle houses the personal collection of Sheikh Khalfan Al Hashmi. His great grandfather owned the 250-year…

  • Wadi Bani Khalid

    Wadi Bani Khalid

    21.9 MILES

    Justly famed for its natural beauty, this wadi just north of the town of Al Kamil makes a rewarding (and well-signposted) diversion off the Muscat–Sur…

  • Bidaya Museum

    Bidaya Museum

    0.16 MILES

    This quirky little museum on the edge of the sands preserves the history of the Hijri Tribe, written in Arabic on goat skins. A collection of spears and…

  • Ibra Old Quarter

    Ibra Old Quarter

    24.38 MILES

    The old part of Ibra is a honeycomb of crumbling mud-built houses of two or three storeys. There's a paved walkway of several kilometres through some of…

  • Wadi Bani Khalid Pools

    Wadi Bani Khalid Pools

    22.67 MILES

    Most people visiting Wadi Bani Khalid head for the springs that collect in a series of deep pools in the narrow end of the wadi. The pools have been…

  • Ibra Souq

    Ibra Souq

    24.18 MILES

    Ibra has a lively souq that is at its most active on a Wednesday morning. Arranged around a double courtyard, the greengrocery takes pride of place in the…

  • Tourist Service Centre

    Tourist Service Centre

    21.51 MILES

    For a panoramic view of the wadi plantations, stop at the Tourist Service Centre on the approach road to Moqal Cave. The centre has been closed for years,…

  • Moqal Cave

    Moqal Cave

    22.83 MILES

    If you want to beat the crowds at Wadi Bani Khalid, then Moqal Cave in the upper reaches of the wadi is a curiosity to head towards. There's not much to…

