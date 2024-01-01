Once a week this souq, opposite the main market, attracts women-only buyers and sellers from all over the region, selling a variety of handicrafts such as baskets, woven cushions and camel bags. Men are not welcome, and photographs are prohibited here in the only souq in the country dedicated to female shoppers.
Women's Souq
Oman
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.16 MILES
This quirky little museum on the edge of the sands preserves the history of the Hijri Tribe, written in Arabic on goat skins. A collection of spears and…
0.92 MILES
The old part of Ibra is a honeycomb of crumbling mud-built houses of two or three storeys. There's a paved walkway of several kilometres through some of…
0.08 MILES
Ibra has a lively souq that is at its most active on a Wednesday morning. Arranged around a double courtyard, the greengrocery takes pride of place in the…
26.05 MILES
This wide and luscious wadi meanders along the western base of the Eastern Hajar Mountains and provides a fascinating alternative route between Muscat and…
5.64 MILES
Brown signs lead off old Hwy 23 to this fortified mud-brick mansion house. Built possibly around 300 years ago, and now buried in the Ibra suburbs on the…
18.28 MILES
This large fort with a mighty round tower with a unique, detached (and arched) external stairway is of passing interest for those heading into the sands…
24.15 MILES
In the days before the housing of Al Mintirib encroached on its space, this solid-walled fort with its sunken door must have been an impressive sight,…
Nearby Oman attractions
