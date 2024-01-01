Al Wasil Fort

Oman

This large fort with a mighty round tower with a unique, detached (and arched) external stairway is of passing interest for those heading into the sands. The extended fort walls dominate the middle of town. The fort also acts as a good navigation point: turn left after the fort to find the road towards the Sama Al Wasil Camp and Bidiyah Desert Camp.

