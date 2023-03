Most people visiting Wadi Bani Khalid head for the springs that collect in a series of deep pools in the narrow end of the wadi. The pools have been developed into a tourist destination with a (too) small car park, a concrete pathway and a series of picnic huts. Swimming is possible here but only if clothed appropriately in shorts and T-shirt over the top of a swimming costume. While the scenery is beautiful, the picnic site itself is heavily visited.