Bidaya Museum

This quirky little museum on the edge of the sands preserves the history of the Hijri Tribe, written in Arabic on goat skins. A collection of spears and swords dating back 300 years, together with Chinese ginger jars and dishes (an essential part of Omani households in the last century), plus household implements and clothing are well displayed in a restored, cavernous house. Located across the road from Al Mintirib Fort, it makes for a fun 20-minute stop before heading into the dunes.