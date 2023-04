'Resort' is a misnomer for Al Khobaar as there's no hotel or any other facility here warranting that description. For some this may mean it's of limited interest, but for others, it makes it heaven. There's the pretence of a park with a small pond and resident herons, but in truth it's little more than a lawn for goats to graze on. The beauty here is the empty majesty of the shoreline – perfect for a picnic, birdwatching or wild camping.