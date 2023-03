A beautiful bay east of the Jebel Seifa complex stretches into the distance. In the cooler months it's a lovely place for an easy stroll or a picnic, and it's often possible to spot shoals of sardines out to sea. The beach here makes an ideal wild campground; there are no facilities, but the stone pavements between the sandy coves give a bit of shelter for a campsite. An unpaved track gives access to the area.