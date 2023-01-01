Looming over the village of Mazara and holding back a permanent body of water, the enormous Wadi Dayqah dam is the largest in Oman. A road winds up to the reservoir, the edges of which have been pleasantly landscaped into a park, providing opportunities for a picnic. The panoramic view of the mountains reflected in the plate-glass-like water is a rare sight in the desert, and this is the largest stretch of fresh water in the country.

Public amenities here include an observation deck, a tree-shaded garden with well-kept lawns, picnic awnings and clean toilets.