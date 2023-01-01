Created by rough seas working against the sandstone, this sea arch at the end of the Bandar Jissah headland is a famous landmark of this coast. Fishermen in speedboats from Qantab village make it a point to thrill their passengers by heading at great speed for its narrow aperture (OR10); at high tide, it's just large enough to allow a boat to pass between jagged coral and low roof, but it's not unknown for skippers to misjudge the depth!

Just turn up at the sea front at Qantab village (around a 10-minute drive from Bandar Jissah) and the fishermen will soon approach you offering their services.