The Planetarium offers exciting free shows approximately once a month, helping to navigate the night sky. Visit here before heading out to the desert if you want to be able to identify the thickly clustered skies of Oman's remote interior. Visitors should call ahead to check show times and book a seat. To reach the Planetarium from Qurm, follow the signs for the Crowne Plaza Hotel and take the first right turn along Sayh Al Malih St.