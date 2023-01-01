A road runs along the edge of Qurm Nature Reserve towards the Crowne Plaza Muscat hotel, giving access to a long, sandy beach – a popular place for cruising in the latest on four wheels and for family picnics on the sand. Women bathing on their own may feel uncomfortable here so avoiding skimpy swimwear is advised; all swimmers should take heed of warnings about strong tides. There are cafes along the beachfront with a view out to sea.

Some water sports, including jet skis, are available at the Crowne Plaza end of the beach from Al Nimer Tourism.