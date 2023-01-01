Open on the whim of the gatekeeper, this fortified residence buried in a plantation in Bawshar is worth visiting for the location. Close to the city's last remaining sand dunes, the fortified residence is a surprise find at the crease of the Hajar Mountains. New houses are slowly encroaching, but for now this little castle presents a fascinating glimpse of Muscat's once-common plantation life. Park opposite Rashan Shopping Centre and follow the signs to avoid getting wedged between narrow plantation walls.