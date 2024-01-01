Barka Fort

Oman

LoginSave

With its unusual octagonal tower and a location fending off incursions from the sea, Barka Fort cuts a dash along Barka's busy coastline, flanked by several adjacent watchtowers. It has been closed for restoration for some time but is still impressive from the outside.The fort is by the coast, around 5km from the town centre, next to the market.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Oman, Nachl, Fort Nakhl

    Nakhal Fort

    22.02 MILES

    Built on the foundations of a pre-Islamic structure, the towers and entrance of this fort were constructed during the reign of Imam Said Bin Sultan in…

  • Seeb Corniche

    Seeb Corniche

    17.13 MILES

    This 2km corniche, to the west of Seeb, has a landscaped area for walking, enjoying sea views, sniffing drying sardines and watching the fishermen mending…

  • Al Ghasham Museum House

    Al Ghasham Museum House

    18.16 MILES

    This fortified residence has hosted royalty on two occasions in its 300-year history. Now the sensitively restored, mud-brick house has been converted…

  • Old Souq

    Old Souq

    18.36 MILES

    Between the main road and the sea, this traditional souq is housed under some makeshift awnings in a sandy-coloured complex of buildings just off the…

  • Damaniyat Islands

    Damaniyat Islands

    10.33 MILES

    These government-protected rocky islands, around an hour’s boat ride off the Batinah coast, are rich in marine life and make an exciting destination for…

  • Ain Al Thawarah

    Ain Al Thawarah

    23.32 MILES

    Beyond the date plantations that surround Nakhal Fort, this hot spring emerges from the wadi walls and is directed into a falaj (immigration channel) for…

  • Seeb Souq

    Seeb Souq

    18.78 MILES

    One place to get a feel for local Omani culture is on the main one-way road that runs in an ellipse through the heart of Seeb. Wadi Bahayis St is flanked…

  • Wadi Mistal

    Wadi Mistal

    28 MILES

    Less wadi and more an extension of the Batinah Plain, Wadi Mistal leads through a narrow gap in the mountains to an enormous desert basin. Dotted with…

View more attractions

Nearby Oman attractions

1. Barka Market

0.07 MILES

This traditional market is a fascinating place to stand on the sidelines and watch. Giant tuna are lugged across the fish slabs of the open-air premises,…

2. Bayt Nua’man

3.1 MILES

This multistorey, imposing merchant house from the 18th century sports a fine archway and a pair of unique, quirky turrets and is protected by high mud…

3. Watchtower

8.06 MILES

This tiny watchtower, crowning Jebel Add – the rocky promontory on Al Sawadi's largest island – would once have been on alert for potential invaders. Now…

4. Al Sawadi Beach

8.49 MILES

Many Omani families from Muscat head to the twin beaches of Al Sawadi at the weekend, throwing up canopies among the tamarisk trees and barbecuing enough…

5. Naseem Park

9.6 MILES

Off the main Muscat–Sohar Hwy, this large formal park has mowed lawns trimmed with flower beds and is shaded by mature trees. It makes a pleasant retreat…

6. Damaniyat Islands

10.33 MILES

These government-protected rocky islands, around an hour’s boat ride off the Batinah coast, are rich in marine life and make an exciting destination for…

7. Seeb Corniche

17.13 MILES

This 2km corniche, to the west of Seeb, has a landscaped area for walking, enjoying sea views, sniffing drying sardines and watching the fishermen mending…

8. Al Ghasham Museum House

18.16 MILES

This fortified residence has hosted royalty on two occasions in its 300-year history. Now the sensitively restored, mud-brick house has been converted…