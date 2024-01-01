With its unusual octagonal tower and a location fending off incursions from the sea, Barka Fort cuts a dash along Barka's busy coastline, flanked by several adjacent watchtowers. It has been closed for restoration for some time but is still impressive from the outside.The fort is by the coast, around 5km from the town centre, next to the market.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.02 MILES
Built on the foundations of a pre-Islamic structure, the towers and entrance of this fort were constructed during the reign of Imam Said Bin Sultan in…
17.13 MILES
This 2km corniche, to the west of Seeb, has a landscaped area for walking, enjoying sea views, sniffing drying sardines and watching the fishermen mending…
18.16 MILES
This fortified residence has hosted royalty on two occasions in its 300-year history. Now the sensitively restored, mud-brick house has been converted…
18.36 MILES
Between the main road and the sea, this traditional souq is housed under some makeshift awnings in a sandy-coloured complex of buildings just off the…
23.32 MILES
Beyond the date plantations that surround Nakhal Fort, this hot spring emerges from the wadi walls and is directed into a falaj (immigration channel) for…
18.78 MILES
One place to get a feel for local Omani culture is on the main one-way road that runs in an ellipse through the heart of Seeb. Wadi Bahayis St is flanked…
28 MILES
Less wadi and more an extension of the Batinah Plain, Wadi Mistal leads through a narrow gap in the mountains to an enormous desert basin. Dotted with…
Nearby Oman attractions
0.07 MILES
This traditional market is a fascinating place to stand on the sidelines and watch. Giant tuna are lugged across the fish slabs of the open-air premises,…
3.1 MILES
This multistorey, imposing merchant house from the 18th century sports a fine archway and a pair of unique, quirky turrets and is protected by high mud…
8.06 MILES
This tiny watchtower, crowning Jebel Add – the rocky promontory on Al Sawadi's largest island – would once have been on alert for potential invaders. Now…
8.49 MILES
Many Omani families from Muscat head to the twin beaches of Al Sawadi at the weekend, throwing up canopies among the tamarisk trees and barbecuing enough…
9.6 MILES
Off the main Muscat–Sohar Hwy, this large formal park has mowed lawns trimmed with flower beds and is shaded by mature trees. It makes a pleasant retreat…
