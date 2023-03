Less wadi and more an extension of the Batinah Plain, Wadi Mistal leads through a narrow gap in the mountains to an enormous desert basin. Dotted with acacia and grazed by goats, this basin is bisected by a good paved road that offers spectacular mountain views along its entire length. It makes an ideal spot for a picnic.

At the end of the road, a steep off-road track (4WD only) leads up to the tiny village of Wakan and the popular Walking Route 25.