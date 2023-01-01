Two cannons mark the interior courtyard of this enormous fort – the entrance alone signals its former importance. Built on top of pre-Islamic foundations, the massive outer walls date from the 18th century while the inner keep is of much earlier vintage. The fort has been carefully restored and is an impressive sight looming above the town, with the mountains as backdrop. The interior is a fort-lover's dream, with hidden passages, vertical stairways and massive ramparts.
Rustaq Fort
