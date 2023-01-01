These hot springs attract visitors who believe the water issuing from under the ground at Al Kasfah has therapeutic properties. As a result, the unglamorous hammam (public baths) alongside the spring are thronged at weekends with towel-wielding locals. The site may be of some touristic interest for those who haven't had the chance to dip fingers in naturally hot water before.

To find the springs, turn right at the traffic lights on the way into town and they are beside the mosque at the end of the road.