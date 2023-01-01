This fertile wadi, accessible only by 4WD, offers one of the easiest off-road experiences of the region and an intimate view of life under the date palms. A reasonable graded road meanders through wadi-side plantations and villages, bustling with activity in the late afternoon. Add to the rural mix copper-coloured cliffs and a ruined castle (which on closer inspection turns out to be a walled settlement), and it’s a wonder that this wadi has remained a secret for so long.

It takes around three hours to drive the 60km route between Rustaq and Al Hazm along Wadi Hoqain.