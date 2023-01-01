The exciting route through Wadi Sahten begins near Rustaq and winds through a narrow corridor that is often flowing with water. A paved road opens out into a huge basin at the foot of the Hajar Mountains. From here, the radar station at the top of Jebel Shams, Oman's highest mountain, is clearly visible. The Sahten basin is a beautiful spot from which to enjoy the 360-degree mountain vista.

Rough tracks lead from the basin up the cliffs to a number of tiny settlements that appear to defy gravity. To visit these traditional settlements or to continue on to Wadi Bani Awf via an off-road track and a rock arch, a 4WD vehicle (and a map) is essential. The 70km circular drive from Rustaq takes at least two hours.